Restaurants in Mallorca will be adopting a general practice of requiring a credit card when reservations are made in order to try and guarantee that customers show up. If they do not, restaurants will apply a 20% charge per diner and take this from the credit card.
Restaurants to charge customers who book but don't turn up
A similar system to that used by hotels
