Said M., who was arrested in February 2021 and has been in prison ever since, will go on trial in the coming weeks knowing that the Prosecutor's Office is seeking a sentence of 50 years and ten months.

Between August 2019 and October 2020, he raped the same woman on three occasions and also committed robbery with violence. There was a fourth incident - on January 21, 2021 shortly before his arrest - when he robbed the woman and locked her in a bathroom.

Around midnight on August 10, 2019, the woman, a Chinese national, had closed her shop in Felanitx. She was still inside and so was a man who was wearing a mask. He grabbed her by the neck, dragged her to the storeroom, raped her and stole 10,000 euros. He warned her not to notify the police.

Over a year later, on September 20, 2020, he returned. He stole cash from the till and raped her. This incident occurred around noun. A month later, it was 10.30 in the morning when he repeated the offences for the third time, stealing 3,150 euros on this occasion. Following the final incident in January 2021, the Guardia Civil were finally informed.

The woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has difficulty sleeping. In addition to the prison sentence, the Prosecutor's Office will be demanding a compensation payment to the woman of 110,000 euros.