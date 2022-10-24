A documentary series about incarcerated tennis star Boris Becker will be aired on ITV’s new streamer ITVX. The Rise and Fall of Boris Becker (the working title) will chart his journey from sporting fame to imprisonment. It promises to feature exclusive interviews with other tennis heroes and people close to the Wimbledon champion. The 54-year-old was declared bankrupt on June 21, 2017 – owing creditors almost £50m – over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca.
From Mallorca estate to jail: the rise and fall of Boris Becker
Unpaid loan of three million on his Mallorca estate
