Rafa Nadal; playing golf at Alcanada.
Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family

Rafa Nadal: playing golf at Alcanada.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter24/10/2022 12:40
W0

Bulletin Online Exclusive

A dream-team trio. Rafa Nadal enjoyed a round of golf on Saturday at Alcanada near Alcudia with one of the most influential businesspeople in the world and a World Cup hero and Real Madrid legend. Rafa teamed up with the President of the Santander Banking Group, Patricia Botin MBE, and Spain´s World Cup winning captain, Iker Casillas.

Banking boss Ana Botin.Botin, who was in charge of Banco Santander´s British arm for many years and is considered to be one of the most influential business leaders in the world, arrived on the island by private jet alongside other top Santander directors. She stayed at a luxury hotel near the Alcanada course. There were reports that Botin and Casillas would visit the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.

World Cup hero Casillas.

Related news
Rafa Nadal: retirement speculation.

Is new Dad Rafa Nadal pondering retirement?

That buys a lot of nappies! Rafa Nadal aims for five million euro prize on top of his 220 million dollar fortune

More related news (8)

Rafa is an avid Real Madrid fan and Casillas is believed to be one of his heroes. He also has a sponsorship deal with Banco Santander. Casillas captained Spain´s World Cup winning team in South Africa. Patricia Botin was awarded the MBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth for her services to British finance and business.

Flowers arrive at the hospital after the birth.

Photo gallery

Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family

It has been an awesome October for  Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello as they celebrate the arrival of their baby son.

Wedding day for Rafa and Xisca

Photo gallery

Then there were three...