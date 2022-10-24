Bulletin Online Exclusive

A dream-team trio. Rafa Nadal enjoyed a round of golf on Saturday at Alcanada near Alcudia with one of the most influential businesspeople in the world and a World Cup hero and Real Madrid legend. Rafa teamed up with the President of the Santander Banking Group, Patricia Botin MBE, and Spain´s World Cup winning captain, Iker Casillas.

Botin, who was in charge of Banco Santander´s British arm for many years and is considered to be one of the most influential business leaders in the world, arrived on the island by private jet alongside other top Santander directors. She stayed at a luxury hotel near the Alcanada course. There were reports that Botin and Casillas would visit the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.

Rafa is an avid Real Madrid fan and Casillas is believed to be one of his heroes. He also has a sponsorship deal with Banco Santander. Casillas captained Spain´s World Cup winning team in South Africa. Patricia Botin was awarded the MBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth for her services to British finance and business.