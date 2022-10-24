The Pollensa council ordered a halt to building work on the Hotel Formentor this morning as the long-running dispute over renovation work took another twist, the environmental protection group, GOB, said in a statement this afternoon.

GOB claimed victory because they have been calling for construction work to be halted for some time claiming that the demolition of the hotel building broke building and planning laws.

It is unclear how long the halt will last but it will be a blow for new owners, the Four Seasons Group, who have been their project to overhaul the Hotel Formentor dogged by planning issues.