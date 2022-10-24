The new look Hotel Formentor.

The new look Hotel Formentor.

Jason Moore24/10/2022 15:48
W0

The Pollensa council ordered a halt to building work on the Hotel Formentor this morning as the long-running dispute over renovation work took another twist, the environmental protection group, GOB, said in a statement this afternoon.

GOB claimed victory because they have been calling for construction work to be halted for some time claiming that the demolition of the hotel building broke building and planning laws.

Related news
The old Hotel Formentor in Mallorca is being demolished

Pollensa town hall report urges Hotel Formentor suspension of work

"If you don't want the Hotel Formentor to be rebuilt, then say so"

More related news (2)

It is unclear how long the halt will last but it will be a blow for new owners, the Four Seasons Group, who have been their project to overhaul the Hotel Formentor dogged by planning issues.