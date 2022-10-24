The Pollensa council ordered a halt to building work on the Hotel Formentor this morning as the long-running dispute over renovation work took another twist, the environmental protection group, GOB, said in a statement this afternoon.
Council orders halt to building work on Hotel Formentor
Original hotel building has been demolished
