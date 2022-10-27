Placeholder
Cathy CalizPalma27/10/2022 06:00
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: October 27 at 4am
Departure: October 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 2.453
Flag: Spain
Length: 86

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 5am
Departure: October 27 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 5.05am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 5.30am
Departure: October 27 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 5.30am
Departure: October 27 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Island Princess
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 92.822
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 6.15am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: UHL Fighter
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St Thomas
Arrival: October 27 at 7.30am
Departure: October 28 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 16.732
Flag: Portugal
Length: 150

Vessel: Costa Toscana
Origin: Naples
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 9am
Departure: October 27 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 186.364
Flag: Italy
Length:337

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 27 at 2pm
Departure: October 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 27 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

