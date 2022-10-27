These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Orgin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: October 27 at 4am

Departure: October 28 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 2.453

Flag: Spain

Length: 86

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 27 at 5am

Departure: October 27 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 27 at 5.05am

Departure: October 27 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 27 at 5.30am

Departure: October 27 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 27 at 5.30am

Departure: October 27 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Island Princess

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: October 27 at 6am

Departure: October 27 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 92.822

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 294

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 27 at 6am

Departure: October 27 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 27 at 6am

Departure: October 27 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 27 at 6.15am

Departure: October 27 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: UHL Fighter

Origin: Genoa

Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St Thomas

Arrival: October 27 at 7.30am

Departure: October 28 at 3pm

Gross tonnage: 16.732

Flag: Portugal

Length: 150

Vessel: Costa Toscana

Origin: Naples

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 27 at 9am

Departure: October 27 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 186.364

Flag: Italy

Length:337

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: October 27 at 2pm

Departure: October 27 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 27 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 28 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

