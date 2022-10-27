These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: October 27 at 4am
Departure: October 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 2.453
Flag: Spain
Length: 86
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 5am
Departure: October 27 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 5.05am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 5.30am
Departure: October 27 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 5.30am
Departure: October 27 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Island Princess
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 92.822
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 6.15am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: UHL Fighter
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St Thomas
Arrival: October 27 at 7.30am
Departure: October 28 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 16.732
Flag: Portugal
Length: 150
Vessel: Costa Toscana
Origin: Naples
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 9am
Departure: October 27 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 186.364
Flag: Italy
Length:337
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 27 at 2pm
Departure: October 27 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 27 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.