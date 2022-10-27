Josep Melià is the leader of El Pi, a regionalist party of the centre right in the Balearics. On Tuesday, he presented eighteen proposals to the Balearic parliament in a debate about overpopulation on the islands. One of these had to do with the purchase of homes by foreigners. Parliament approved the El Pi proposal for a five-year residency qualification for foreign buyers. This approval called on the Balearic government to press for such a system of qualification, something that the regional government has no powers to impose and which could only be introduced with the agreement of both the Spanish government and Brussels.
Market intervention needed to limit sales of Mallorca homes to foreign buyers
The EU is being urged to introduce regulations for island territories
