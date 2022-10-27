Minutes after Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new British prime minister, a video showing a young man partying at a famous beach club in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, was picked up by several media outlets and has gone viral.

Months ago, the video was widely circulated and now it has been circulated again, with several media outlets suggesting that it was Sunak, 42, the youngest prime minister in the modern era.

The resemblance is unmistakable but it is a ‘double’ of Sunak. It is a young man who bears a striking resemblance to him.

The images accompanying this story were filmed at the island’s Ocean Beach Club and were initially posted on the TikTok profile of club owner Wayne Lineker with the caption “Rishi Sunak trying to win over an Ibiza crowd today and getting votes for his campaign”.