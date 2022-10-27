Rishi Sunak lookalike cut shapes at Wayne Lineker's club in Ibiza. Rishi Sunak lookalike dancing at a beach club in Ibiza | Youtube: 3W Daily
Palma27/10/2022 14:37
Minutes after Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new British prime minister, a video showing a young man partying at a famous beach club in Sant Antoni, Ibiza, was picked up by several media outlets and has gone viral.
Great to see he is human and enjoying himself……. Like we all do.