If Britain wins the America's Cup, the elite sailing race, then Palma will have played a big role. Team INEOS Britannia, led by Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie, has established a base in Porto Pi, and a trials boat, designed by the Mercedes Formula 1 team, is already undergoing trials in local waters. The 40 metre vessel will pay a key role in Britain's race for cup glory.
From Palma to America's Cup glory for Britannia
British team sets up base in Palma
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
- Video of “Sunak” partying in the Balearics goes viral
- Palma petrol stations given eight days to cease activity
- Plans to limit Mallorca property sales to non-residents slammed by estate agents
- Ten Magalluf establishments face fines of up to 600,000 euros
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.