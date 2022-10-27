If Britain wins the America's Cup, the elite sailing race, then Palma will have played a big role. Team INEOS Britannia, led by Olympic hero Sir Ben Ainslie, has established a base in Porto Pi, and a trials boat, designed by the Mercedes Formula 1 team, is already undergoing trials in local waters. The 40 metre vessel will pay a key role in Britain's race for cup glory.

The vessel, known as T6, will be carrying out a series of trials in the Bay of Palma, with all data being sent back to team HQi n Brackley. All the information will be used to design and build the vessel which will compete in the America's Cup.

Sir Ben Ainslie is no stranger to Mallorca. He has competed in numerous sailing events on the island during his long career in which he won four gold medals.