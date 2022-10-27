Figures from the latest Labour Force Survey indicate that more than more than half the number of new jobs created in the third quarter in Spain were in the Balearics.
Over half of Spain's new jobs in the summer were in the Balearics
"The Balearics continue to lead the creation of employment in Spain"
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
- Video of “Sunak” partying in the Balearics goes viral
- Palma petrol stations given eight days to cease activity
- Plans to limit Mallorca property sales to non-residents slammed by estate agents
- Ten Magalluf establishments face fines of up to 600,000 euros
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Surely not! According to the gammons that post on here the 'communist' Balearic government are out to destroy the economy.