Figures from the latest Labour Force Survey indicate that more than more than half the number of new jobs created in the third quarter in Spain were in the Balearics.

Between July and September, employment in the Balearics grew by 6.8% compared with the previous quarter - 41,700 more people in employment. For Spain as a whole, there was 0.4% growth - 77,700 more. In year-on-year terms, the growth in employment in the Balearics was even greater - up 7.2%.

The director-general for employment, Llorenç Pou, said on Thursday that the figures confirmed a particularly high level of activity, with a total of 654,100 people employed in the Balearics in the third quarter. There have been three consecutive quarters at historical highs, representing "a new post-pandemic employment situation" in which "the Balearics continue to lead the creation of employment in Spain".

With regard to unemployment, this was down by 44.3% compared with a year ago - 31,900 people. The unemployment rate was 5.8%. There has not been a lower unemployment rate since the third quarter of 2007.