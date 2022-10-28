These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff Herz

Origin: La Seyne-Sur-Mer

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: October 28 at 4am

Departure: October 28 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 77.302

Flag: Malta

Length: 263

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 5am

Departure: October 28 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 5.05am

Departure: October 28 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am

Departure: October 28 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am

Departure: October 28 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 6am

Departure: October 28 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valenica

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 6.15am

Departure: October 28 at 11.15am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 6.30am

Departure: October 28 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Seabourn Ovation

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 8am

Departure: October 28 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 41.865

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 180

Vessel: Wind Star

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Tarragona

Arrival: October 28 at 8am

Departure: October 28 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 5.703

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 134

Vessel: MSC Grandiosa

Orgin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 9am

Departure: October 28 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 177.000

Flag: Malta

Length: 331

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 28 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

