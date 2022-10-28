These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff Herz
Origin: La Seyne-Sur-Mer
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: October 28 at 4am
Departure: October 28 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 77.302
Flag: Malta
Length: 263
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 5am
Departure: October 28 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 5.05am
Departure: October 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am
Departure: October 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am
Departure: October 28 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 6am
Departure: October 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valenica
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 6.15am
Departure: October 28 at 11.15am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 6.30am
Departure: October 28 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Seabourn Ovation
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 8am
Departure: October 28 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 41.865
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 180
Vessel: Wind Star
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Tarragona
Arrival: October 28 at 8am
Departure: October 28 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 5.703
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 134
Vessel: MSC Grandiosa
Orgin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 9am
Departure: October 28 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 177.000
Flag: Malta
Length: 331
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
