The British media, and no doubt tens of thousands of Britons, not to mention visitors of many other nationalities who love Magalluf, are deeply concerned that the resort is changing and will no longer offer the fun in the sun it is famous for the world over.

This week the mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez, reported that ten establishments in Magalluf face fines of between 60,000 and 600,000 euros for very serious breaches of the tourism of excesses decree.

In total, he said, the town hall had opened thirty sanctions procedures; some serious infractions had led to the closure of premises.

These were for breaches of regulations such as offering a happy hour. The sanctions, he stressed, send a message that the tourism of excesses decree is being applied “in order to ensure improvements”.

And, there are fears that bars and clubs in Ibiza and Mallorca could face closure in crackdown on “boozy tourism”.

The Balearic Government intends to close or buy properties that are considered “low-category establishments” and some people, including the British media, are worried that this could apply to bars and clubs.

On the one hand the Balearic authorities are very pleased with the message of zero tolerance of bad behaviour, but on the other, it has not been well received by tens of thousands of would be tourists and it has been getting some very bad press.