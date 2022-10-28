This week the mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez, reported that ten establishments in Magalluf face fines of between 60,000 and 600,000 euros for very serious breaches of the tourism of excesses decree.
In total, he said, the town hall had opened thirty sanctions procedures; some serious infractions had led to the closure of premises.
These were for breaches of regulations such as offering a happy hour. The sanctions, he stressed, send a message that the tourism of excesses decree is being applied “in order to ensure improvements”.
And, there are fears that bars and clubs in Ibiza and Mallorca could face closure in crackdown on “boozy tourism”.
The Balearic Government intends to close or buy properties that are considered “low-category establishments” and some people, including the British media, are worried that this could apply to bars and clubs.
On the one hand the Balearic authorities are very pleased with the message of zero tolerance of bad behaviour, but on the other, it has not been well received by tens of thousands of would be tourists and it has been getting some very bad press.
#Jules 0, what a load of verbal diarrhia. 🙈
Young northern Europeans, be they British, German, Dutch or Scandinavian, go on holiday and drink a lot. I don't call it "excess" I call it being young. 99% are well behaved and cause little or no trouble. There is no such thing as "tourism of excess", it's a phrase dreamt up by the Balearic government. It's called "youth tourism". And these same "youth tourists" forge their first love for an overseas holiday destination on exactly this type of holiday. These same young tourists will grow older, have families and be the future "upmarket tourists". Today's Magaluf "lad's holiday" groups are tomorrow's five star hotel and villa rental tourists. Careful what you wish for. If they feel unwanted, young tourists will take their business elsewhere, and may never come back when they are older and richer. They will spend their money where they are wanted.
I welcome the change made to Magaluf. It has been a den of iniquity for decades . Making Mallorca to have a very bad reputation. Perhaps the whole area could be remodelled. With large department stores and huge shopping malls. To bring in Tourists to enjoy a shopping spree.
What a surprise. When will Mallorca finally realise that nearly 10's of thousands of British tourists need their cheap boozy holidays? That's approaching 0.01% of tourism. How can Mallorca survive? No worries, that viral party video suggests that Rishy will force Mallorca to reinstate shagaluf immunity from such draconian nonsense. Or else.
So the message is getting out that people who just want to drink, cause trouble and be a general pain in the arse aren't welcome. Good!
Good, close the cesspit down. It is a stain on society. Let the underclass go to Greece instead.