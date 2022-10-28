A 17-year-old has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old guest at a party and broadcasting the rape live and then uploading the material to his Instagram account.

Recently, the National Police arrested two minors, a boy and a girl, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets. In addition, the young man was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault.

The investigation was initiated as a result of a complaint filed by the mother of a teenage girl who indicated that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by a boy and that the action was recorded with a mobile phone by a friend of the teenager.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that it was broadcast live on a social network on the boy’s account.

The events took place in the early hours of October 16 in a private home in Palma.

The suspect had full sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent, as she was allegedly so drunk that she was unconscious.

Agents from the UFAM special National Police unit took charge of the investigation.

Once the agents were able to identify the two suspects under investigation, they proceeded to arrest then both.