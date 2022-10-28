Dozens of wildfires raged in northern Spain today after unusually high temperatures hitting 30 Celsius (86F) in some areas a day earlier turned vegetation into dry fuel, adding to mounting concerns about changing weather patterns in Europe.
In the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria about 40 blazes were reported, according to regional emergency services.
Unseasonal heat sparks dozens of wildfires in Spain
Temperatures in Mallorca remain high
