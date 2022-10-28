It is estimated that around 18% of properties in Mallorca would qualify for the mortgage guarantee scheme, as they are valued at under 270,000 euros. | Josep Bagur Gomila
Palma28/10/2022 17:04
The commission that decides projects to be financed with tourist tax revenue is due to approve 27, for which a total of 138.3 million euros will be available - this is the sum that the Balearic government calculates will correspond to 2022.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.