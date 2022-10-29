Placeholder
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Malta (Valleta)
Arrival: October 29 at 3.30am
Departure: October 29 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 183.774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: October 29 at 4.46am
Depature: October 29 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 29 at 5am
Departure: October 29 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 29 at 5.30am
Departure: October 29 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 29 at 5.30am
Departure: October 29 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 29 at 5.30am
Departure: October 29 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 29 at 6am
Departure: October 29 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 29 at 6.30am
Departure: October 29 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 29 at 7am
Departure: October 29 at 9.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Teniente Petrucci
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: October 29 at 8am
Departure: October 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 242
Flag: Italy
Length: 44

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 29 at 8am
Departure: October 29 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Riviera
Origin: Malta
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: October 29 at 9am
Departure: October 29 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 66.172
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 238

Vessel: Star Flyer
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 29 at 9am
Departure: October 29 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 2.298
Flag: Malta
Length: 112

Vessel: Spirit of Adventure
Origin: Katakolon
Destination: Lisbon
Arrival: October 29 at 9am
Departure: October 29 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 58.119
Flag: United Kingdon
Length: 236

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 29 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

