These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidacosma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Malta (Valleta)

Arrival: October 29 at 3.30am

Departure: October 29 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 183.774

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: October 29 at 4.46am

Depature: October 29 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69.472

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 264

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 29 at 5am

Departure: October 29 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 29 at 5.30am

Departure: October 29 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 29 at 5.30am

Departure: October 29 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 29 at 5.30am

Departure: October 29 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 29 at 6am

Departure: October 29 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 29 at 6.30am

Departure: October 29 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 29 at 7am

Departure: October 29 at 9.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Teniente Petrucci

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: October 29 at 8am

Departure: October 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 242

Flag: Italy

Length: 44

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 29 at 8am

Departure: October 29 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Riviera

Origin: Malta

Destination: Alicante

Arrival: October 29 at 9am

Departure: October 29 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 66.172

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 238

Vessel: Star Flyer

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 29 at 9am

Departure: October 29 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 2.298

Flag: Malta

Length: 112

Vessel: Spirit of Adventure

Origin: Katakolon

Destination: Lisbon

Arrival: October 29 at 9am

Departure: October 29 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 58.119

Flag: United Kingdon

Length: 236

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 29 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

