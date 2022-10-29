A protest was held when the council met earlier this month. | Lola Olmo
Alcudia29/10/2022 08:48
The CCOO union has called a new indefinite strike by waste collection and street cleaning workers in Alcudia. Scheduled to start on November 7, it is in response to what the union says is town hall non-compliance with agreements of July 15. These agreements ended a strike that had lasted a week and which had resulted in huge piles of uncollected rubbish at the height of the tourism season and when temperatures were well into the thirties.
@Stan … that’s a valid point. It’s a vital issue that Mallorca needs to address. ‘Quality tourism’ we hear all about it - but the up-market Euros will stay away if the villages are full of rubbish, bins are over flowing and vermin take over. Not exactly the ‘Welcome to Mallorca’ marketing image they’re peddling to the rich travellers.
@Lisa--- and their action could escalate to the whole Island throughout this coming Winter.
The town hall and Sñr Benin (mister extra 15% pay rise) need to get a grip on this pronto. If they really have fobbed off the employees just to get through the summer then they and the residents are being wholly insulted. And we all know Alcúdia is sitting on a cash pot of 90€ million! Scoundrels, the lot of them. Perhaps if residents started putting their rubbish on the steps of the town hall and other ajuntamiento buildings they’d soon find a solution!
Alcúdia - with millions of euros in counsel coffers. One new bin, since the strike. Broken trucks, under valued workers. Thousands more tourists. Tonnes more rubbish. It’s a mess. A smelly mess. The counsel does nothing - the minister for tourism had to step in last time. Just appalling!!! At least the strikers are trying to highlight the issue. Urgent action is needed now! To save Alcúdia… a world heritage site.