Frédéric Chopin is associated with Valldemossa (as is George Sand), while Robert Graves is associated with Deya. These associations, used for tourism promotion of the two municipalities, have resulted in higher per capita incomes for residents than in similar municipalities in the Tramuntana Mountains without this type of association.
Chopin and Graves have boosted residents' income
Famous figures have been used as tourism promotion
