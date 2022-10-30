The National Police in Palma report having arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his ex-boyfriend, for making threats and for harassment.

On October 19, the police were informed that the 38-year-old had been phoning his former partner up to a thousand times a day. They had lived together for several years, and now he was being subjected to harassment, which included the other man turning up at his place of work.

Around dawn on the nineteenth, the 38-year-old went to where his ex-partner now lives with his parents in Son Rapinya. He followed him by car. On stopping, he then pursued him on foot and grabbed him by the shirt. There was an argument during which he threatened to set fire to the parents' house - with them all inside.

Later that day, he went to the house and threw a can of paint at the door of the building. His ex-partner's mother witnessed this. Meanwhile, there had been the persistent phone calls.