These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 5am

Departure: October 31 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 5.05am

Deparure: October 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 31 at 5.30am

Departure: October 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 31 at 5.30am

Departure: October 31 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 31 at 6am

Departure: October 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 31 at 6.30am

Depature: October 31 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 31 at 7am

Departure: October 31 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: October 31 at 8am

Departure: October 31 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: October 31 at 8am

Departure: October 31 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 235.600

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 362

Vessel: Wind Star

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Tarragona

Arrival: October 31 at 8am

Departure: October 31 at 1pm

Gross tonnage: 5.703

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 134

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 31 at 6pm

Departure: November 1 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 11.290

Flag: Spain

Lenght: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 31 at 10.15pm

Departure: November 1 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

