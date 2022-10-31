"Daily discussions" are taking place between Britain and Spain in an effort to break the deadlock over British driving licences no longer being valid in Spain.

Very many people have messaged us asking for update on driving licences following our last message a week ago. No formal update, but just to say that discussions between the UK and Spain continue almost daily, will continue and we’ll update on progress at the end of next week," said British ambassador High Elliott on his twitter site.

At the moment the Spanish authorities refuse to recognise British driving licences which has meant that many expats have been forced to retake their driving test in Spain.

The British ambassador has said that the issue is causing them some frustration because it had been hoped that things would have been resolved by the summer.