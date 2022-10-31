British drivers in the slow lane.

British drivers in the slow lane.

Jason Moore31/10/2022 09:15
W1

"Daily discussions" are taking place between Britain and Spain in an effort to break the deadlock over British driving licences no longer being valid in Spain.

Very many people have messaged us asking for update on driving licences following our last message a week ago. No formal update, but just to say that discussions between the UK and Spain continue almost daily, will continue and we’ll update on progress at the end of next week," said British ambassador High Elliott on his twitter site.

At the moment the Spanish authorities refuse to recognise British driving licences which has meant that many expats have been forced to retake their driving test in Spain.

Related news
The British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott is taking the matter extremely seriously.

British Ambassador issues warning of UK driving licence scams in Spain

Countries where Britons can exchange their driving licence with no problems

More related news (2)

The British ambassador has said that the issue is causing them some frustration because it had been hoped that things would have been resolved by the summer.

Poll

Do you think that Spain should recognise British driving licences?

2654 votes

0%
0%
See more polls