Rafa Nadal made a dash from Paris to Mallorca on Saturday so that he could attend his best friend´s wedding. Rafa, who is now back in Paris preparing for the Masters tournament, flew from Paris on Saturday to attend the wedding between Tomeu Salvà y Neus Bestard.

The gala event took place at a country estate between Binissalem and Sencelles. Rafa only spent a few hours on the island before returning to the French capital.

Earlier this month Rafa´s wife gave birth to a baby boy at a Palma clinic.