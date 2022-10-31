Rafa Nadal made a dash from Paris to Mallorca on Saturday so that he could attend his best friend´s wedding. Rafa, who is now back in Paris preparing for the Masters tournament, flew from Paris on Saturday to attend the wedding between Tomeu Salvà y Neus Bestard.
Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
Tennis star spends the weekend on Mallorca
