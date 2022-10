The Calvia council has ordered the closure of a popular Magalluf nightspot for a year and has fined the owners 115,000 euros. The owners have been founded guilty of breaking two laws.

The first was that the business was overcrowded and above the permitted limits with 254 persons and eight workers being in the bar when it only had permission for 173. The second is that council inspectors disovered a 12-year-old child who was drunk in the establishment and was holding a glass containing alcohol.

This is all part of the Calvia council´s get tough campaign with Magalluf bar owners who break the law. The Balearic government has ordered a complete crackdown in an effort to outlaw rowdy behaviour by tourists in the resorts. A large number of Magalluf bar owners have been fined for breaking council rulings.