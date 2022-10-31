If you are in Puerto Alcudia on Wednesday at midday and your smartphone starts vibrating and making a strange sound, don't worry - it is just the local authorities testing out a new emergency alert system.

As part of a nationwide emergency plan, Puerto Alcudia is being used as a "guinea pig" to test the new alert system which, if successful, will be rolled out across Spain. You will also receive the text message "prueba" (trial).

According to the Balearic government, anyone who is close to the Puerto Alcudia mobile telecommunications tower will receive the message.