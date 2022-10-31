If you are in Puerto Alcudia on Wednesday at midday and your smartphone starts vibrating and making a strange sound, don't worry - it is just the local authorities testing out a new emergency alert system.
Warning: If you are in Alcudia on Wednesday you will get an emergency text
Roll-out of your alarm system
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
- Calvia orders closure of popular Magalluf nightspot for 12 months, 115,000 euro fine
- Little love lost for non-resident home owners in Mallorca home of Love Island
- Emergency operation to rescue cave diver
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.