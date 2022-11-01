Two motorcyclists are in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after separate accidents that occurred on the night of Halloween in Palma.

The first was shortly after 11pm. A 40-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a concrete wall on the Avda. Adolfo Suárez.

The second was just before 2.30am, when a 25-year-old fell from his motorcycle on the Can Valero industrial estate roundabout by the petrol station.