Medics at the scene of an accident in Palma, Mallorca

Medics attend to the motorcyclist in Can Valero. | Isaac Hernández

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma01/11/2022 09:33
Two motorcyclists are in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after separate accidents that occurred on the night of Halloween in Palma.

The first was shortly after 11pm. A 40-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a concrete wall on the Avda. Adolfo Suárez.

The second was just before 2.30am, when a 25-year-old fell from his motorcycle on the Can Valero industrial estate roundabout by the petrol station.