Scientists have discovered the only breeding ground for sperm whales in Spain, just off the coast of Minorca. The announcement by scientists attending a congress in Ibiza has been widely welcomed because there are only 2,000 sperm whales left in the Mediterranean and it is an endangered species.

Research over the last two years has established that the area has became a major breeding ground. The Spanish authorities will come under pressure to protect the area.

Over recent years the number of sightings of sperm whales in Balearic waters has increased substantially.