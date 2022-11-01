Spain will be launching its so-called Nomad visa early next year which will allow non-European Union citizens (including Britons) to live in Spain for up to five years and also receive substantial tax breaks.
Spain's Nomad visa to launch early next year, tax breaks and 300 days of sunshine!
It offers residency for five years and tax breaks for remote workers
Also in News
- Owner of Ronaldo’s Mallorca summer home goes missing with private jet
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
- "Rafa Nadal and Xisca are concentrating looking after their son in the privacy of their own home"
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- How a small Mallorca town offered Amber Heard some peace and quiet
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well if they have a graffiti-cleaning business they are more than welcome.....
Why should they get tax breaks whilst those of us that have lived here for decades have to pay a higher rate! And I doubt that they will want to stay in the ghost town that is Playa de Palma in the winter. They will want to be in Palma and will push up rents for the existing residents.