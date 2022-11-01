Elizabeth Debicki, who spent most of September and October in Mallorca filming scenes for Season 6 of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, has urged critics to stop complaining about the show's plotlines now that producers have placed a disclaimed on the latest trailer.

Debicki, who features in new photos as Diana in Radio Times in a report in the Daily Mail told the magazine: ‘I respect people's points of view and I, being an actor in the show, understand the nature of what the show is.

‘It was always very clear to me that one can ever know what happens behind closed doors and that a writer is interpreting what may have happened.

‘Now the disclaimer is up there, we can maybe stop talking about it and move on. If that’s helpful for certain people, so be it, and now the conversation can be returned to the creative endeavour of what the show is.’

She added: ‘There’s a huge amount of room for interpretation and that’s the value and beauty of The Crown as well, that you receive a different message depending on who you are. That’s good drama to me.’

Scenes for Season 5 of The Crown were filmed on the island last year in Soller, San Telmo and Palma.