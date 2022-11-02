It was an act of vandalism but one that caused a certain enjoyment for young children - the fountain in Plaça Joan Carles I in Palma (popularly known as Plaça de les Tortugues) became the location for a 'foam party' on Tuesday.
Palma fountain full of foam
Also in News
- Spain's Nomad visa to launch early next year, tax breaks and 300 days of sunshine!
- Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
- Bar owner fined for falsely denouncing a competitor on forty occasions
- Little love lost for non-resident home owners in Mallorca home of Love Island
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.