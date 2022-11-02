It was an act of vandalism but one that caused a certain enjoyment for young children - the fountain in Plaça Joan Carles I in Palma (popularly known as Plaça de les Tortugues) became the location for a 'foam party' on Tuesday.

Although Tuesday was a holiday, plenty of shops were open and there were a lot of people around to witness the foaming fountain. This was reminiscent of what happened to the fountain in Plaça Reina in February last year - someone emptied a bottle of Fairy Liquid into the water (as can be seen here).

There is a serious side to this, as municipal service agency workers have to spend considerable time changing the water.