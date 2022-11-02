The Guardia Civil are investigating the theft of seven hunting rifles from a carpentry shop in Santa Margalida.

On Tuesday morning, the father of the owner of Can Gallardó discovered that the bars of one of the windows had been forced. Inside, he found that the gun cabinet had been smashed and that the seven rifles were missing.

The thieves also took a Renault Kangoo van that belongs to the owner and which was parked nearby. Investigators are urgently trying to locate the rifles and have issued a notice to all police forces in Mallorca to try and find the van.

The owner of the carpentry is a well-known hunter.