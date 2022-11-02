A new alarm system in which an emergency message is sent to all mobile phones in the area was tested this morning in Port Alcudia. It is all part of a nationwide plan with Alcudia being used as the testbed. The trial was a success.

The Balearic government said that it would allow them to issue emergency warnings such as bad weather to a large number of people at the same time.

The trial emergency message was received by all people who were in the vicinity of the Port of Alcudia telecommunications tower.