A new alarm system in which an emergency message is sent to all mobile phones in the area was tested this morning in Port Alcudia. It is all part of a nationwide plan with Alcudia being used as the testbed. The trial was a success.
Did you get the emergency call in Alcudia?
New alarm system tested
