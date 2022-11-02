A 72-year-old Spanish man drowned on Wednesday in Playa de Palma.

Shortly after 3.30pm, beachgoers reported that there was a man in difficulty in the sea in the area of Balneario 1. It was beachgoers themselves who went to his aid and pulled him out of the water. Medics spent time trying to revive him but were unable to.

According to police sources, he was on holiday in Mallorca with his wife; the couple had arrived on Tuesday.

Lifeguard services ended on October 31.