These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: November 3 at 3.30am
Departure: November 3 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 5am
Departure: November 3 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Olbia, Terranova
Arrival: November 3 at 5am
Departure: November 3 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 5.05am
Departure: November 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 5.30am
Departure: November 3 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 5.30am
Departure: November 3 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 6am
Departure: November 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 6am
Departure: November 3 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 6.15am
Departure: November 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Oosterdam
Origin: Toulon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 7am
Departure: November 3 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 82.305
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 285
Vessel: Silver Dawn
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 8.05am
Departure: November 3 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 40.844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213
Vessel: Costa Toscana
Origin: Naples
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 9am
Departure: November 3 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 186.364
Flag: Italy
Length:337
Vessel: Yacht Servant
Origin: Port Everglades
Destination: Le Marin
Arrival: November 3 at 12pm
Departure: November 3 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 44.522
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 2314
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 3 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
