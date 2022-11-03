Placeholder
Cathy CalizPalma03/11/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: November 3 at 3.30am
Departure: November 3 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 5am
Departure: November 3 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Olbia, Terranova
Arrival: November 3 at 5am
Departure: November 3 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 5.05am
Departure: November 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 5.30am
Departure: November 3 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 5.30am
Departure: November 3 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 6am
Departure: November 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 6am
Departure: November 3 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 6.15am
Departure: November 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Oosterdam
Origin: Toulon
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 7am
Departure: November 3 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 82.305
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 285

Vessel: Silver Dawn
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 8.05am
Departure: November 3 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 40.844
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 213

Vessel: Costa Toscana
Origin: Naples
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 9am
Departure: November 3 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 186.364
Flag: Italy
Length:337

Vessel: Yacht Servant
Origin: Port Everglades
Destination: Le Marin
Arrival: November 3 at 12pm
Departure: November 3 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 44.522
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 2314

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 3 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

