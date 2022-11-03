These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: November 3 at 3.30am

Departure: November 3 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 5am

Departure: November 3 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Olbia, Terranova

Arrival: November 3 at 5am

Departure: November 3 at 9.45pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 5.05am

Departure: November 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 3 at 5.30am

Departure: November 3 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 3 at 5.30am

Departure: November 3 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 3 at 6am

Departure: November 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 3 at 6am

Departure: November 3 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 6.15am

Departure: November 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Oosterdam

Origin: Toulon

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 7am

Departure: November 3 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 82.305

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 285

Vessel: Silver Dawn

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 8.05am

Departure: November 3 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 40.844

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 213

Vessel: Costa Toscana

Origin: Naples

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 9am

Departure: November 3 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 186.364

Flag: Italy

Length:337

Vessel: Yacht Servant

Origin: Port Everglades

Destination: Le Marin

Arrival: November 3 at 12pm

Departure: November 3 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 44.522

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 2314

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 3 at 10.15pm

Departure: November 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.