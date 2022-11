A woman was found to be three times over the alcohol limit after losing control of her car and crashing into a tree in Alcudia on Thursday morning.

The local police went to the scene around 6am. The crash occurred on the Avda. Corneli Àtic by the petrol station and also close to the Guardia Civil's offices. It was an employee at the petrol station who notified the police.

The driver and passengers were all unharmed.