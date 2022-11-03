He was named as Spain´s richest sports star by Forbes Magazine this morning just weeks after he became a father. Rafa is estimated to be worth about 250 million euros....which should be enough to keep baby Rafa in nappies.

Since going pro in 2001, Nadal has earned more than $130 million in tournament prize money. Nadal brings in millions of dollars every year from his various brand endorsements. Between June 2016 and June 2017, he earned more than $21 million from endorsements alone. In 2016, Rafael Nadal was one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, bringing home $40 million dollars from tournament winnings and endorsements.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Rafael Nadal earned $41 million from his salary and endorsements. He earned roughly the same amount the following year and again between June 2019 and June 2020.

Rafa has recently taken delivery of a new yacht, The Great White. It has four cabins and can accommodate up to 8 guests and there's tons of living space. The starboard hull houses one of the yacht's guest cabins, the crew quarters and the sumptuous master suite which features a walk-in wardrobe, a sofa, a TV with a drop top above the double bed, and its own private fold-out balcony. In the port hull there's two more spacious guest cabins and the catamaran kitchen. Great White's saloon is bright and spacious and has two oversized reclining sofas next to the aft cabin, a dining space for 8 at the bow and two 77'' side-by-side televisions. There’s also another lounging area next to the entrance to the bow terrace. The catamaran's full-beam aft cabin provides an excellent outdoor dining space which is well protected from the hot summer sun and the wind and has a weatherproof television. Underneath the huge comfy sofa, there’s space for a large jet ski, a selection of water toys and a refuelling station. A wide hydraulic swimming platform has been installed which provides an extra sunbathing space by the water.

He is also in the process of building a new home in Porto Cristo. Work is well underway at the moment.