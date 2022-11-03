Elizabeth Debicki, who has spent much of September and October on Mallorca filming The Crown, has said she "would stand over the kitchen sink and say, 'I cannot do this"' after initially accepting the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in the series of The Crown. The actress caused quite a sensation on the island during filming last month when she slipped into an animal print swimsuit.
