Elizabeth Debicki, who has spent much of September and October on Mallorca filming The Crown, has said she "would stand over the kitchen sink and say, 'I cannot do this"' after initially accepting the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in the series of The Crown. The actress caused quite a sensation on the island during filming last month when she slipped into an animal print swimsuit.

The 32-year-old Australian actress will portray Diana in the fifth series of the hit Netflix drama, which launches next week. Filming on Series 5 of The Crown took place in San Telmo, Palma and Soller. Debicki has been filming scenes for Series 6 in the Puerto Andratx area.

In an interview with British Vogue:; Debicki said: "I think in the very beginning that did overwhelm me, the idea of this kind of collective (of Diana fans) out there. So, I would stand over the kitchen sink and say, 'I cannot do this'."

But after receiving the scripts, Debicki said she realised "This isn't meta. These are characters".

Photos: Joan Llado.