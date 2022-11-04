The local authorities were busy congratulating themselves over the success of their emergency warning system in Alcudia on Wednesday....but there was a snag, some iphone users failed to get the message. As iphone is one of the most popular phones on the market this is a real problem!

At midday on Wednesday an SOS trial message was sent to all mobile phones in the Alcudia area...but it was only received by some. It appears that if you have an iphone you have to change the settings to receive the message!

A probe has been launched by the local authorities. The test was part of a nationwide plan to speed-up emergency warnings.