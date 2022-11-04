A Chinese rocket falling to earth caused havoc at Ibiza airport this morning with a number of flights being cancelled or delayed. At least eight flights were delayed at Palma airport. This is not the first time that a Chinese rocket has caused alarm. Back in the summer there were video images, taken over Ibiza, of another Chinese rocket falling to earth. It landed in the sea without causing any damage.

The European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking service said that debris from today´s rocket would most probably re-enter Earth's atmosphere in the middle of the Atlantic and would likely land in the sea.

"The statistical probability of an impact on the ground in populated areas is low," the EUSST said. "These predictions however come with uncertainties, and a better estimation will only be possible close to the re-entry." It was the fourth flight of the Long March 5B since its maiden launch in May 2020.