A Chinese rocket falling to earth caused havoc at Ibiza airport this morning with a number of flights being cancelled or delayed. At least eight flights were delayed at Palma airport. This is not the first time that a Chinese rocket has caused alarm. Back in the summer there were video images, taken over Ibiza, of another Chinese rocket falling to earth. It landed in the sea without causing any damage.
