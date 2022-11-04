He is one of the great tennis players of all time. He will go down in the tennis history books. Rafa Nadal, who many say will be retiring from the game shortly, has disclosed one of his secrets of success, virgen olive oil.

For breakfast he has toast with a few drops of virgin olive oil and his lunch and dinner usually consist of either salads or fish but always with virgin olive oil. Olive oil has long been a common ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine, including ancient Greek and Roman cuisine.

The tennis star says that he always has olive oil wherever he is playing.