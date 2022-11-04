A 43-year-old construction worker is in intensive care at the Juaneda Clinic in Palma after suffering a severe blow to the head on Friday.

Around 6.30pm, he was doing work at a warehouse in Inca when he was blown off balance by a gust of wind. He fell and struck his head.

Wind was gusting up to almost 90 kilometres per hour on Friday afternoon. Emergency services were called to a number of incidents across the island - mainly fallen trees.