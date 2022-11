The National Crime Agency, often dubbed the British FBI is on the hunt for some of Britain’s most wanted criminals who they suspect are overseas and one has close links to Mallorca.

The NCA has warned if you see any of them do not approach them.

Instead, contact police as fast as you can.

The wanted man who could be in Mallorca is Allan Foster who is alleged to have murdered David ‘Noddy’ Rice at the Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields in May 2006.

He is also wanted for two offences of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and also for the theft of a diamond ring.

Foster has links to the Canary Islands and Mallorca.

He is also known to use the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson.

Sex: Male

Height: 170 - 175 cm

Build: Slim

Hair Colour: Black

Hair Length: Short crop