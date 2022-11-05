A Spanish civil guard holds a bag containing marijuana during the seizes the largest marijuana stash discovered so far, in Valencia, Spain, October 17, 2022. GUARDIA CIVIL/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY | GUARDIA CIVIL
Madrid05/11/2022 15:19
Spanish police said today they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally.
