These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 5.30am
Departure: November 6 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 6 at 6.30am
Departure: November 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 7am
Departure: November 6 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Norwegian Dawn
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: November 6 at 8am
Departure: November 6 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 92.250
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: November 6 at 10am
Departure: November 6 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 6 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 10.45pm
Departure: November 6 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

