These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 5.30am
Departure: November 6 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 6 at 6.30am
Departure: November 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 7am
Departure: November 6 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Norwegian Dawn
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: November 6 at 8am
Departure: November 6 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 92.250
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: November 6 at 10am
Departure: November 6 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 6 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 6 at 10.45pm
Departure: November 6 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.