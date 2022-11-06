Around quarter past three on Saturday morning, a driver crashed his car on the Albufera road in Alcudia. The car turned over and he fled the scene.

There were witnesses to what happened. They told Alcudia police that the driver had been alone. He appeared to have been injured but ran off in the direction of Sa Pobla.

When police spotted him, he tried to hide behind a bush. He was brought out and was found to have been three times over the alcohol limit.