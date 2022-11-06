At the scene in the early hours of Saturday. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
Alcudia06/11/2022 09:01
Around quarter past three on Saturday morning, a driver crashed his car on the Albufera road in Alcudia. The car turned over and he fled the scene.
