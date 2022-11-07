Mallorca will suffer a significant change in the weather this week, although it will be short and sharp.

The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Bernat Amengual, said today that a cold front will hit the region on Thursday bringing very heavy rain and a drop in temperatures of between 3º and 4º.

However, until Wednesday the weather will remain stable.

Minimum temperatures will range between 12º and 17º, which will be higher than usual for this time of year.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will be 23º-25º; also higher than normal for the beginning of November, which is around 20º.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearics warned that weather alerts could be activated on Thursday.

Temperatures are also going to fall with minimum temperatures dropping to 13º-14º and the maximum temperatures will struggle to reach 20º-21º.

Therefore, they will be within the typical values for this time of year.

However, conditions will improve significantly on Friday.

The belt of heavy rain is forecast to move away from the islands and maximum temperatures will rise to between 23º and 25º.