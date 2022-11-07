Cold front will hit the Balearics on Thursday. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma07/11/2022 11:17
Mallorca will suffer a significant change in the weather this week, although it will short and sharp.
The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Bernat Amengual, said today that a cold front will hit the region on Thursday bringing very heavy rain and a drop in temperatures of between 3º and 4º.
