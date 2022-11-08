Placeholder
Cathy CalizPalma08/11/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 8 at 5am
Departure: November 8 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 8 at 5.05am
Departure: November 8 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 8 at 5.30am
Departure: November 8 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 8 at 5.30am
Departure: November 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 8 at 6am
Departure: November 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 8 at 6.15am
Departure: November 8 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 8 at 6.30am
Departure: November 8 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: November 8 at 7am
Departure: November 8 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: November 8 at 8am
Deprature: November 8 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length:337

Vessel: Seadream II
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 8 at 8am
Departure: November 8 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 4.333
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 105

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 8 at 10.15pm
Departure: November 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

