On Thursday, there is to be a signing of the protocol between the Spanish and Balearic governments for the development of Palma's tram. The state budget for 2023 includes an initial item of 20 million euros for the project, the first payment for what will be financed with European funds.
Protocol being signed for Palma tram funding
Initial funding from the 2023 budget
