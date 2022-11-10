The Council of Mallorca´s tourism department hit back this morning over claims that Mallorca didn´t want British tourists according to various articles in the British media this morning.
"We want British tourists, in summer, autumn, winter and spring," says under fire Mallorca tourism boss
Claims that British tourists not wanted are dismissed
Also in News
- First photo of baby Rafa Nadal
- Balearics 90-day cap for Britons could be scrapped
- Residence for up to five years and tax breaks... and you can work from the beach in Mallorca!
- Mallorca strategy for 2030 - fewer flights, fewer visitors, fewer hire cars ...
- The Balearics boasts 11 Michelin star restaurants
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
The victim card.
That reliable source of quality journalism the Sun!