The Council of Mallorca´s tourism department hit back this morning over claims that Mallorca didn´t want British tourists according to various articles in the British media this morning.

The Sun said: “Majorca tourism bosses have revealed they are not interested in welcoming British holidaymakers to the island next summer.” Speaking to The Sun at the World Travel Market tourism fair in London, Lucia Escribano, Director of Tourism, said: “We are not interested in promoting the island in summer."

But Lucia Escribano told the Bulletin this morning: "ofcourse we want British tourists. They are more than welcome. British tourism to the island is key."

"I don´t understand this headline that British tourists are not welcome. It is so far from the truth," she said.

The Balearic government and Council of Mallorca has said that they will not be promoting Mallorca as a high season destination because of overcrowding but Lucia Escribano said that this didn´t mean that tourists were not welcome.

Other major UK newspapers also had similar reports to the one which appeared in The Sun.

The opposition Partido Popular rounded on the Balearic government and Council of Mallorca saying that their visit to the World Travel Market fair in London was not tourism promotion but anti-tourist promotion.