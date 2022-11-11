The mayor of Andratx, Estefanía Gonzalvo, said today that British tourists “are more than welcome” in the municipality “all year round as they are to the rest of Mallorca”.

She made the statement in response to reports in the British media about Mallorca’s tourism policy; in particular ‘The Sun’ which published that the British “are not welcome in summer” in Mallorca following statements by the island’s Director of Tourism, Lucía Escribano.

Gonzalvo sent a message of reassurance to UK tourists and encouraged them to visit the municipality to discover its “cultural, heritage, gastronomic and cultural offer.

“Both Andratx and the Balearics offer much more than just a sun and beach holidays,” she said.

Gonzalvo said that Andratx used the World Travel Market to attract British tourism throughout the year, “given that tourism is the municipality’s main industry.”

On Thursday the Council of Mallorca’s Department of Transition, Tourism and Sports issued a statement claiming that “at no time” was it said that the island’s tourism promotion tried to discourage British tourists “at any time of the year”.

“During the three days at the World Travel Market in London, intense work was carried out to consolidate the British market, which is fundamental for the tourism industry in Mallorca,” the Department of Tourism said.